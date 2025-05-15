Key midfielder set to snub foreign interest for the Gunners

Despite the anticipated arrival of Martin Zubimendi, Arsenal will still need to strengthen their midfield this summer. The current depth in the centre of the park is already limited and will be further reduced by the departure of Jorginho. The Italian midfielder, who arrived at the beginning of 2023, is set to leave the club on a free transfer in the coming weeks. A move to Brazil is expected, with the former Chelsea man joining Flamengo. His exit will leave a void in Arsenal’s midfield, one that could grow larger should Thomas Partey also decide to move on.

Partey’s contract expires this summer and, so far, there has been little sign of any renewal talks. If the Ghanaian does depart, Arsenal are likely to target one or two additional midfield signings, alongside the incoming Zubimendi.

Partey reportedly ready to stay

If the latest reports are accurate, Thomas Partey could remain part of the Arsenal squad for next season. As cited by The Standard, the Ghanaian international is prepared to turn down lucrative offers from abroad in order to extend his stay in North London. Although interest from several top European clubs has been reported, the strongest links have come from Saudi Arabia. According to the same report, Partey is expected to reject those advances, with contract discussions already underway in recent weeks.

Partey is said to prefer reaching an agreement before the final game of the season, although talks may extend into the summer. Football London has also reported that Mikel Arteta wants both Zubimendi and Partey in his squad for next season. The pair offer distinct midfield profiles and could work well in tandem, offering Arsenal both tactical balance and greater flexibility in different match scenarios.

A fit and effective season from the Ghanaian

For the first time in his Arsenal career, Thomas Partey has reached the 50 appearance mark. In fact, he has not achieved that tally since the 2017–18 season with Atletico Madrid. This is a testament to both his improved fitness this term and his contributions on the pitch.

Offering him a new deal appears to be a sensible decision, even with concerns about his age. He still has the ability to provide two more seasons of elite-level football for the club, and all things considered, the renewal would be a shrewd move IMO.

Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.