Key midfielder wins Emirates Goal of the Season award

Declan Rice has added another accolade to his outstanding 2024/25 campaign by winning Arsenal’s Goal of the Season award. The all-action midfielder was recently voted Arsenal’s Player of the Season following a consistently high-performing year in red and white.

Although he finished the campaign strongly, it did take some time for the England international to find his rhythm. Contributing factors included the emotional and physical toll of England’s Euro 2024 heartbreak. However, Rice eventually found his stride and delivered at an elite level for the remainder of the season.

Rice’s Madrid masterpiece wins fan vote

On Tuesday, Arsenal confirmed via their official website that Rice had won the Goal of the Season award. His second free-kick strike against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg received 7,029 votes from supporters.

Stina Blackstenius’ winning goal in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final finished second, but Rice’s stunning effort was a deserving winner. After opening the scoring with a sublime free-kick that curled past Thibaut Courtois, Rice followed it up with an even more breathtaking goal, whipping the ball into the top right corner with deadly precision.

That strike sent the Emirates into raptures and quickly etched itself into recent Arsenal folklore. Rice went on to claim the player of the match award in both legs of the tie, further underlining his influence.

Record signing proves his worth

Rice’s performances against Madrid were emblematic of his season overall. From an attacking perspective, it was his most productive senior campaign to date, registering nine goals and ten assists across all competitions.

Importantly, his increased attacking involvement did not come at the expense of his defensive responsibilities. The midfielder remained as industrious as ever, continuing to impact both ends of the pitch with remarkable consistency and stamina.

When Arsenal paid a club-record £105 million to sign Rice from West Ham in 2023, expectations were immense. Some questioned whether he could handle the pressure. Two seasons later, that fee is looking more like a bargain by the week.

He is proving to be every bit the transformational signing Arsenal hoped for.

Benjamin Kenneth

