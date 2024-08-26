Key moment in the Villa game perfectly exemplifies Arsenal’s superb defensive mentality

Arsenal are currently third in the premier league, the campaign has just only begun but still represents something significant nevertheless. Six points from our first two games has led us there, and I think we should use that as a platform to build upon and mount a title push. It has been no secret that our defense has been key to our title pushes in recent years with it being even more immense in the previous campaign.

With the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel, Ben White, Tomiyasu and the recent addition of Calafiori we have a strong contingent to provide solidity at the back and can see why we have one of if not the best defence in the league. Those strong profiles above contribute to our strength at the back, but it was one key moment in the Villa game that impressed in me another reason for our solidity defensively.

This key moment in fact, being a last man tackle from William Saliba on Jacob Ramsey towards the closing stages of the win. As impressive as that brilliant piece of defending was, it was how he then celebrated it that left me in awe, if you didn’t see the tackle in the first place, you would have thought he just scored a goal. You could just see what that clean sheet meant to him and the entire backline. This aside from overall quality is why I think we have been superb defensively over last few seasons. Defenders have to love their craft and we’re lucky to have a group that does just that.

That elite mentality and desire from our squad is needed on a consistent basis even more this campaign if we’re going to better last season and finally win the crown, doing this might mean shaving off a couple of goals from our total of 29 last season.

With Man City being irresistible in their attacking play, it might just be a straight shootout between Arsenal’s solid defence and Manchester City’s super powered attack that decides the winner of the premier league this campaign even if other teams cannot be underestimated as well though.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

