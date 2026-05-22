Key PSG star offers them hope ahead of Champions League final

Ousmane Dembele has moved to calm concerns that he could miss the Champions League final after suffering an injury scare during Paris Saint-Germain’s recent match against Paris FC.

The Ballon d’Or winner remains one of the most influential players in the PSG squad, and his presence significantly improves the French side’s chances in major matches.

Arsenal are expected to pay close attention to Dembele when the two teams meet in the Champions League final, with the winger regarded as one of PSG’s most dangerous attacking threats.

The Gunners have worked tirelessly to reach this stage of the competition and are aiming to secure the first Champions League title in the club’s history after an impressive European campaign.

Dembele Provides Positive Fitness Update

Any suggestion that Dembele could miss the final would have been viewed as a major boost for Arsenal ahead of the decisive encounter.

However, the French international has now reassured supporters by confirming that the injury sustained against Paris FC was only a minor issue and that he expects to be fully fit for the final.

As quoted by RMC Sport, Dembele said: “I’m doing very well. I had a slight scare against Paris FC, but I’m fine and I’ll be ready for the final.

“Will I be 100% for the final? Yes, yes, I think so, yes, I’ll be ready. I have no doubt about it, I hope to be on the pitch on May 30th.”

Arsenal Preparing For Tough Challenge

Dembele’s expected availability means Arsenal are likely to face PSG at close to full strength in the Champions League final.

The winger’s pace, creativity and ability to decide matches make him one of the key players Mikel Arteta’s side must contain if they are to lift the trophy.

Arsenal have shown strong defensive organisation throughout the competition, but stopping PSG’s attacking players will remain one of their biggest challenges in the final.

With both clubs pursuing a historic European triumph, the match is expected to be one of the most closely watched finals in recent years.