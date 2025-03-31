Key Takeaways from Arsenal Women’s routine win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal Women delivered a commanding 4-0 victory against Crystal Palace at the VBS Community Stadium, continuing their impressive form. Beth Mead (brace), Alessia Russo, and an Allyson Swaby own goal sealed another routine win.

What Did We Learn from That Arsenal Victory?

– Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo Shine Again

Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo continue to prove their worth for Arsenal. With a goal from Russo and an assist from Kelly, the two England internationals are firmly establishing themselves in Renee Slegers’ strongest lineup.

Kelly’s pinpoint crosses have transformed Arsenal’s attacking game, and her relentless pressing against Palace’s defenders was a standout feature of her performance. Russo, meanwhile, is in red-hot form. With five goals in her last five games, she is finally hitting the heights fans hoped for when she signed. Her goal against Palace edges her closer to the WSL Golden Boot.

– Beth Mead: Player of the Match

Beth Mead delivered a stellar performance worthy of Player of the Match honours. While this hasn’t been her most prolific season, Sunday’s display was a reminder of her brilliance. Sadly, she often doesn’t get the credit she deserves, but the stats from her performance speak volumes:

Beth Mead vs Crystal Palace

– 89 touches

– 7 touches in Palace’s box

– 4 shots (2 on target)

– 2 goals

– 47/55 (85%) passes completed

– 6 passes into the final third

– 4 chances created

– 2/3 tackles won (67%)

– 3 clearances

– 3 recoveries

– 3/3 aerial duels won (100%)

Mead’s brace saw her achieve another milestone, reaching 51 WSL goals.

– Arsenal Push to Finish Strong

While the chances of Arsenal winning the league appear slim, their performance levels haven’t dropped. To finish second, they’ll need to fend off the challenge from Manchester United, who are also enjoying a strong run.

The team’s determination shone through in their commanding 4-0 victory, underlining their desire to finish the season on a high. With 49 goals, Arsenal have scored the most in the league—a critical advantage if goal difference comes into play in deciding league positions. Healthy wins like the one against Palace could prove vital in the title or second-place race.

– Jenna Nighswonger Impresses

Jenna Nighswonger deservedly earned praise for her solid performance against Palace, ,making her debut start for the club. Filling in for Katie McCabe, who was suspended, Jenna made her first WSL start and showcased her quality with a display that didn’t go unnoticed:

Jenna vs Crystal Palace

– 90 minutes played

– 1 chance created

– 72 touches

– 83% pass accuracy (45/54)

– 8 passes into the final third

– 50% long-ball accuracy (2/4)

– 100% tackles won (1/1)

– 1 block

– 1 interception

– 4 recoveries

– *100% duels won (3/3)

– *100% aerial duels won (1/1)*

Arsenal rarely miss when it comes to signings, and Jenna is no exception. While Katie McCabe’s form makes her difficult to displace, Jenna’s performance proves she is a more than capable option for the squad.

That’s what stood out to me from Arsenal Women’s win. What caught your attention Gooners?

Michelle M

