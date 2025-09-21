Key takeaways from Arsenal’s gritty 1-1 draw with City

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City sees Mikel Arteta extend his unbeaten run against Pep Guardiola to six games.
Notably, Arteta now stands alone as the only manager to go five league games unbeaten against Guardiola, who is arguably the finest modern-day football coach.
While Gooners may feel they were simply unlucky not to have taken all three points, beyond that spirited performance, there was plenty to take away from this contest.
Arsenal dominate but lack a clinical edge
Arsenal entered the match at full strength. City struck early, but beyond their goal, they were second-best across the board.
The Gunners dominated outright. With 67 per cent possession, 11 corners to City’s one, and 515 completed passes compared to City’s 224, it was all Arsenal. Had they been more clinical, the outcome could have looked very different.
City leaned heavily on their defensive solidity to see the game through. This was obvious, with Guardiola subbing off goal threats such as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden for defenders.
Last season, low blocks were Arsenal’s undoing, but City soon realised this was a different Arsenal: unpredictable, fluid, and bold. Martinelli’s clever run between the lines caught them off guard, culminating in a stunning injury-time lob to level the score, with summer signing Eberechi Eze providing the assist.
A new look for Arsenal’s attack?
Arteta has hinted at a positional shift for Bukayo Saka, potentially paving the way for a new-look Arsenal front three.
Saka, traditionally deployed on the right, spent much of the match operating from the left, particularly after Martinelli, the goalscorer, was introduced.
With Madueke proving influential on the right, Arteta’s decision to trial Saka on the left could be a signal: it might now be Saka’s turn to elevate the left wing, with Madueke continuing to thrive on the right.
Sooner or later, we could see Arteta unveil a Saka–Gyökeres–Madueke front line, one that could spell real danger for opponents if it clicks.
It was great to see Eze in a central role today and happy to see him log his first goal-involvement for the Gunners. He looked a lot more comfortable and creative today than he had out on the left. Eze also cleared the ball at the other end of the pitch when Haaland took a shot that rebounded off a Raya save and back into play.
Madueke really needs to work on his finishing though. He gets the ball through into great positions and he’s doing great work down the right wing, but he had more than one chance to put the ball in the back of the net today and he went over and wide – though to be fair, Donnarumma did save one attempt.
And Gyokeres.. Either Arteta isn’t setting the team up well to supply him or he’s really still finding his feet in the Premier League – either way, I hope he finds his feet and his shooting boots soon.
That’s what I picked out from the match.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
YET AGAIN Artetas fear of going for wins against top teams has cost us.
A mid of 3 engines lacking any creativity was a clear sign of Artetas fear of loss overriding desire to win.
Eze is a natural replacement for Ode but yet again Arteta needed the pressure of defeat to finally move Eze to his natural position.
Said it time and again we will win nothing with Arteta
Fair take outs in the header article. Another one is, Noni crocked so early on, he played on looking like our best threat again despite being crocked.
After unrealistically high expectations of blowing this seasons Man City and Haaland away, the dust is settling now on what was a good battling point and a continued strong start to the season.
The argument Arteta picked a defensive and unambitious side today falls apart on stats. Trossard and Merino have goal involvement stats in their favour. And as for those insisting Merino is merely a DM, they are just embarrassing themselves. Also if fans genuinely don’t like the type of football and system under Arteta – just 2 goals conceded from 6 tricky fixtures – you are digging yourself into a hole with the “he can’t win us anything” line – for what happens if we win the title this season? you would have no choice but to convert and go back and renounce all your comments and can never again criticise this system? For we are very much in a title race, have looked solid as a rock in tricky run of opening fixtures.
Fans who say “so and so injured/we didn’t sign/benched today would have made a difference” is just the laziest thing to say. It’s nice to have Eze here for the foreseeable. But when people say “Eze is a world beater at LW” and “Why don’t Arsenal start Eze at 10” it’s like a trigger moment. By that I mean Trigger from Only Fools… let’s have a more realistic understanding of Eze.
Is Eze the best 10 in world football or at least the Prem? Nope, the stats he always produces each year scream otherwise. More importantly when was the last time Arsenals system deployed a bona fido 10?
The system is two 8’s, 8a and 8b, and Eze filled in for the team Captain at 8b today. Eze was signed as cover/rotation for both Rice and Ode – he started as left wing in Europe but was anonymous, just as he’s always largely anonymous at LW. The only time anybody has seen Eze look good is when given a free role – but a whole load of players can look world class afforded a free role – like in cycle sport when a leader is served by the team to win stages for them.
Eze aint a left winger, and Arsenal don’t play a 10 or give a free role in our system. All the ex Arsenal players and pundits who warned Eze not to sign for Arsenal because he don’t fit the system were right. He would have thrived in the archetype 10 position Spurs wanted him for, so all the bench time Eze gets in coming seasons is Eze’s call, for choosing a pond with fish much the same size as he is, and shorn of the free role smaller ponds can allow him.
In the match thread, someone I won’t name to save their embarrassment posted we should have signed Sesko instead of Gyokeres. I watched yesterday’s game – where I thought Chelsea played excellent Tbf – and my impression was Sesko played like a goat. I don’t mean greatest of all time – I mean an actual goat.
Is Gyokeres as good as Haaland? Nope. Is Eze as good as Florian Wirtz? Nope. Etc etc when we come up against RM, Barca, Bayern, Liverpool, Man City etc we are up against teams with better players than ours – it doesn’t mean if we keep battling away like we have this season, we can’t win one of the two big prizes, but it does mean why do you expect us to blow stronger sides and better players away at every meeting?
I am sorry, it is well known in football that this Arsenal squad is the strongest in the prem. Many ex professionals saying it. Lets not make excuses. Also MANY!MOST ex professionals saying Arteta is getting it wrong. But you don’t have to be Einstein to see that. He got it completely wrong today. He cost us. He cost us at Anfield and he cost us today. By NOT picking the best team and not playing the best tactics.
A very detailed and confused defence of the status quo Moongirl. Clearly you are a believer and have faith that things are going along in the right direction. If the players you mentioned aren’t the best in the league in their respective positions, then why did we sign them? Then an good squad is the sum of its parts, as well as how much an astute manager can get out of them. Thus over achieving teams like Bournemouth, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brighton. And at the top end of town Liverpool.
I am afraid after todays total bottle job in team selection Arteta has made that target on his back twice as big as it was. HE got it wrong. HE can not hide behind injuries. HE can not hide behind referring decision. HE just doesn’t see the big picture. HE is not getting the best out of this squad. It should be exciting, it should be ground breaking, it should be irresistible. But it is boring safe (not so safe) football before anything else. YOU messed up Arteta, you let the team and the fans down. You are underwhelming!!!!!