Key takeaways from Arsenal’s gritty 1-1 draw with City

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City sees Mikel Arteta extend his unbeaten run against Pep Guardiola to six games.

Notably, Arteta now stands alone as the only manager to go five league games unbeaten against Guardiola, who is arguably the finest modern-day football coach.

While Gooners may feel they were simply unlucky not to have taken all three points, beyond that spirited performance, there was plenty to take away from this contest.

Arsenal dominate but lack a clinical edge

Arsenal entered the match at full strength. City struck early, but beyond their goal, they were second-best across the board.

The Gunners dominated outright. With 67 per cent possession, 11 corners to City’s one, and 515 completed passes compared to City’s 224, it was all Arsenal. Had they been more clinical, the outcome could have looked very different.

City leaned heavily on their defensive solidity to see the game through. This was obvious, with Guardiola subbing off goal threats such as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden for defenders.

Last season, low blocks were Arsenal’s undoing, but City soon realised this was a different Arsenal: unpredictable, fluid, and bold. Martinelli’s clever run between the lines caught them off guard, culminating in a stunning injury-time lob to level the score, with summer signing Eberechi Eze providing the assist.

A new look for Arsenal’s attack?

Arteta has hinted at a positional shift for Bukayo Saka, potentially paving the way for a new-look Arsenal front three.

Saka, traditionally deployed on the right, spent much of the match operating from the left, particularly after Martinelli, the goalscorer, was introduced.

With Madueke proving influential on the right, Arteta’s decision to trial Saka on the left could be a signal: it might now be Saka’s turn to elevate the left wing, with Madueke continuing to thrive on the right.

Sooner or later, we could see Arteta unveil a Saka–Gyökeres–Madueke front line, one that could spell real danger for opponents if it clicks.

It was great to see Eze in a central role today and happy to see him log his first goal-involvement for the Gunners. He looked a lot more comfortable and creative today than he had out on the left. Eze also cleared the ball at the other end of the pitch when Haaland took a shot that rebounded off a Raya save and back into play.

Madueke really needs to work on his finishing though. He gets the ball through into great positions and he’s doing great work down the right wing, but he had more than one chance to put the ball in the back of the net today and he went over and wide – though to be fair, Donnarumma did save one attempt.

And Gyokeres.. Either Arteta isn’t setting the team up well to supply him or he’s really still finding his feet in the Premier League – either way, I hope he finds his feet and his shooting boots soon.

That’s what I picked out from the match.

