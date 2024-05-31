Key UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers for Arsenal players on international duty this week

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier fixtures in the next few days will see nine Arsenal Women represent their national teams.

Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo, and Beth Mead are in the England Lionesses’ squad for their two games with France at 8pm on Friday, May 31st at James’ Park. and 8pm on Tuesday, June 4th at State Geoffroy-Guichard. Lotte-Wubben Moy is out with an injury. France are top of qualifying group A3 on 6 points, while England are 2nd on 4 points. These are crucial matches for the Lionesses if they are to take control of their group which, as defending Euro 2022 champions, they are anticipated to do.

Katie McCabe, the Irish Women’s captain, is in their squad to take on Sweden on 7.30pm on Friday, June 31st at Aviva Stadium, and 5.30pm on Tuesday, June 4th at Friends Arena. Ireland sit bottom of qualifying Group A3 having lost games against England and France, while Sweden sit 3rd on 1 point. Arsenal have 3 Swedish international within their ranks but none will be playing in this qualifying round. Amanda Ilestedt (pregnant), Stina Blackstenius (injury) and Lina Hurtig (personal reasons).

Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither are in Austria’s squad. Austria takes on Iceland at 5pm on Friday, May 31st at Josko Arena and then at 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 4th at Laugardalsvollur. Austria are joint 2nd in qualifying Group A4, level on points with Iceland and three points behind group leaders Germany.

Frida Maanum‘s Norway will face Italy at 5pm on Friday, June 31st at Ullevaal Stadion, before meeting again at 5.15pm on June 4th at Stadio Paolo Mazza. All 4 teams in qualifying Group A1 are on 3 points, but Norway lead on goal difference.

Victoria Pelova‘s Netherlands will play Finland at 7.45pm on Friday, November 31st at Sparta Stadion and at 5pm on Tuesday, November 4th at Tammelan Stadion. The Netherlands sit 3rd in qualifying Group A1, only 1 point ahead of Finland, so a good performance is required from Pelova and her teammates.

Laia Codina is fit to play a role in Spain’s two clashes with Denmark at 6pm on May 31st at Vejle Stadion, and at 8.30pm on June 4th at Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez. Kathrine Kuhl will be in the Denmark squad facing Spain. Spain lead qualifying Group A2 on goal difference – Spain and Denmark have 6 points each.

Other than those highlighted above playing in the Euro 2025 qualifiers, there are also five other Gunners set to feature in friendlies over the same time period. They include:

Emily Fox and her USA teammates are to take on South Korea on Saturday, June 1st, and then on Wednesday, June 5th.

Cloe Lacasse is with her Canada national team as they face Mexico on Saturday, June 1st, and then on Wednesday, June 5th.

Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Caitlin Foord are all in the Australia squad for the two matches against China on Friday, May 31st, and Monday, June 3rd.

At least we have some good football action over the coming few days Gooners!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….