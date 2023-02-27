Kick off times for Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon games confirmed

Arsenal faces Sporting CP in the next round of the Europa League, a game that will see Hector Bellerin face his former side over two legs.

The Portuguese side is one of the most challenging clubs left in the competition, having been in the Champions League group stage earlier in the season.

Arsenal, through its website, has now confirmed that the first leg will be played in Portugal at the Estádio José Alvalade on March 9 at 5.45 pm UK time.

The reverse fixture will be in London on Thursday, March 16, at 8 pm UK time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sporting has some of the finest players in Portugal in their squad at the moment and will give us a tough test on the pitch.

The Portuguese side has shown they have what it takes to upset the odds and did well over two legs against Tottenham in the UCL.

We cannot underestimate them and must aim for a win in the first leg in Portugal before finishing the job in London.

Because there are no away goals, scoring away is not enough, we have to win and ensure we come back to London with a good advantage before the reverse fixture.

