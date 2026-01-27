Kieran Gibbs defends underfire Arsenal man

Viktor Gyokeres has endured a challenging start to his Arsenal career following his move to the Gunners from Sporting Club in the summer. The striker arrived in North London with huge expectations after scoring nearly 100 goals across two seasons in Portugal, a record that made him one of the most sought-after players in world football at the time of his transfer.

Arsenal worked tirelessly to complete the deal, and the confirmation of his arrival was met with widespread excitement among supporters and players alike. There was a strong belief within the club that Gyokeres was the striker Arsenal had been missing for a long time, someone capable of providing the consistent goal threat they had lacked. However, translating that promise into immediate success has proven more difficult than many anticipated.

Adjustment period at the Emirates

Life at the Emirates Stadium has not been straightforward for the Swedish forward. Despite the club’s continued efforts to help him settle and adapt, his performances have yet to fully meet expectations. This has led to frustration among sections of the fan base, with some already calling for Gabriel Jesus to be restored to the starting line-up ahead of Gyokeres.

The Gunners, however, remain committed to supporting the striker as he works through this early phase. The coaching staff are conscious that integrating a traditional centre forward into a team accustomed to a different attacking structure requires patience and time. Gyokeres is still learning how to best connect with his teammates, while they, in turn, are adjusting to his style of movement and presence in the penalty area.

Gibbs urges patience and belief

Former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs has urged supporters to remain calm and allow Gyokeres the opportunity to grow into his role. Speaking via the Metro, Gibbs explained that the issue is not solely down to the striker himself but also to the collective adjustment required within the team.

He said, ‘The majority of the team are conditioned to playing without an out and out centre forward so I think there’s just an adjustment period there with Gyokeres.

‘I love him by the way it’s just taken him a bit more time and maybe not even him time, it’s also taking time for the players around him to get used to playing with him.’

For Arsenal, patience could be key if Gyokeres is to eventually deliver on the promise that convinced the club to pursue him so relentlessly.