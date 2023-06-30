Kieran Gibbs questions Arsenal’s move for Havertz

The arrival of Kai Havertz at Arsenal caught many fans by surprise, as the German’s profile didn’t seem to align with the team’s immediate needs.

However, since taking charge as manager, Mikel Arteta has shown a penchant for making unexpected moves, and he strongly believes that Havertz is the right player for the role he has envisioned.

During his time at Chelsea, Havertz demonstrated his versatility by playing in various positions and even played a key role in their Champions League triumph. However, integrating him into Arsenal’s system poses its challenges.

Nonetheless, Arteta is adamant that he will utilise Havertz effectively, and the club has successfully secured his services.

Now, Arsenal’s focus is on maximising Havertz’s potential and extracting the best performances from him. Yet, there may be some uncertainty among observers, such as Kieran Gibbs, regarding where Havertz will be deployed and the impact he will have on the team.

He said via Metro Sport:

‘A £70 million signing is a signature signing. For that, I want someone who when things are going bad he’s going to put the team on his back and say don’t worry boys I’ve got this. At first sight, I don’t see it. Right now, I don’t see it.

‘That role he’s going to play it is basically a replacement for Xhaka and that’s where I think Mikel sees him.

‘The Havertz we’ve seen before, we’ve just not seen it. I don’t know if he’s physical enough to be in there, I don’t know if he’s got the ability to use his body in situations to get out of trouble or the technical ability to play in tight areas.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

The most important factor in the decision to sign Havertz is Arteta’s approval, we trust our manager’s judgement.

The Spaniard is one of the finest managers in Europe and we believe he will bring out the best in Havertz when the campaign begins.

Sick of transfer news ??? Check out the Dublin Arsenal Supporters 22/23 ARSENAL SEASON REVIEW WITH SPECIAL GUEST – THE BBC’S CONOR MC NAMARA

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…