Kieran Gibbs says one Arsenal star needs to be rested for the Tottenham game

Most Arsenal players have featured heavily throughout this season, and one individual who has been ever-present in the squad is Jurrien Timber.

The Dutch defender has delivered consistently impressive performances, keeping Ben White out of the starting lineup and earning widespread praise for his contribution. Timber’s form has been so strong that Mikel Arteta has placed significant trust in him, selecting him regularly in key fixtures.

The principle of consistency has clearly influenced Arteta’s decision-making. Timber’s reliability and composure have made him a crucial component of Arsenal’s defensive structure. As the saying goes, if it is not broken, there is little need to fix it. The manager has been among the most vocal supporters of the former Ajax player, which has translated into substantial playing time.

Managing Workload Concerns

However, with the campaign entering a decisive phase, concerns have emerged about fatigue. Sustaining such a demanding schedule can take its toll, particularly when the matches increase in intensity and importance. Timber will undoubtedly be proud of his role and keen to maintain his high standards, but careful squad management may become necessary in the coming weeks.

Kieran Gibbs has suggested that rest could be beneficial, particularly ahead of the forthcoming clash with Tottenham.

Gibbs Suggests Rotation

Sharing his view as quoted by the Metro, Gibbs said:

‘I think if I were to pick any holes in that, it would probably be, I feel like Jurrien Timbers played a lot of football, and I think he might be due a rest.

‘You’ve got Ben White waiting behind you, he’s perfectly capable, he knows how to play at this level, and he’s done great for Arsenal since he signed. So maybe there’s that.”

His comments highlight the strength in depth available to Arteta. With White ready to step in, Arsenal possess the flexibility to rotate without significantly weakening the side, a factor that could prove crucial as the season reaches its conclusion.

