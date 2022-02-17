Kieran Maguire explains why Josh Kroenke is struggling to get Arsenal fans on side

Kieran Maguire says Josh Kroenke is struggling to get along with the Arsenal fans now because he is not used to the English football model.

The American, who is the son of Arsenal owner, Stan Kroenke, recently said in an interview via The Telegraph that he struggles to relate to the Gooners.

This admission has been met with mixed reactions, but it is a candid comment from the 41-year-old.

While some Arsenal will not like what he said, the financial expert Kieran Maguire does.

In a recent interview with Football Insider, he insisted there is a vast difference between owning a sports franchise in the USA and owning a football club in England, and that is Kroenke’s problem.

He said: “If we look at the NFL and other American franchises, they are seen as portable.

“If the club isn’t performing well in one city, it can be picked up and moved hundreds of miles to another city.

“That’s completely alien to football in both England and Europe. There are several of these cultural differences that he just doesn’t get.

“Clubs have a huge heritage in terms of culture and identity with individual towns and cities.

“There’s a far more relaxed attitude to clubs, which are seen as investment and revenue vehicles in the US rather than as part of the fabric of the area.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Kroenkes have owned Arsenal long enough to know what it entails to run a football club in the Premier League.

They cannot use the excuse of not being able to connect with the fans.

However, now that Josh has admitted to the struggles, hopefully, he can put in more effort and understand that we are not as portable as football franchises in the US.