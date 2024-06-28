Kieran Tierney calls Arsenal-target team mate “World Class”

There haven’t been any signings made yet, but this transfer window is looking to give Arsenal that extra boost in the title race. Arsenal better not disappoint Mikel Arteta during this transfer window.

Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino is definitely a player they should consider getting. Mikel Arteta had a personal conversation with the midfielder over the phone, according to the Spanish publication Sport. Arteta apparently wants to outdo Barcelona and has reached out personally to explain the ‘Arsenal project’.

Merino has been absolutely killing it in La Liga ever since he left Newcastle. His performances have been so impressive that his Real Sociedad teammate, Kieran Tierney, has even called him ‘world class’.

“You have world-class players like Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Brais Méndez. It’s not that people don’t think they’re good, it’s just that if you’re only watching the Premier League every week, it’s hard to know. They’re world class,” said Tierney.

Since the player, as per reports, isn’t planning to renew his contract with Sociedad, it’s likely that he’ll be leaving at a reduced price. Arsenal may have the financial freedom to bring in another talented midfielder or bolster other positions with top signings if they can sign him for £21 million.

Playing as an 8 or 6, the Spaniard could really give Mikel Arteta’s midfield a boost. This is a deal Arsenal should definitely prioritise. Mikel Arteta cannot afford any more disappointments this time around.

