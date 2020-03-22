Kieran Tierney can’t wait to become regular Arsenal starter

Arsenal signed Kieran Tierney last summer after protracted negotiations with Celtic, but the 22 year-old has had an injury-ravaged season which has seen him start only 5 games for the Gunners so far. But now the 22 year-old is approaching full fitness again after rejoining full training at the beginning of March.

Obviously he didn’t get a chance to play before the suspension of the League, but he believes that he has not wasted his time in recovery and has been working out the quickest ways he can improve himself and get his place back in the Arsenal starting line-up.

Tierney was quoted as saying in the Express: “There is always ways you can improve yourself although it’s not on the pitch or with the ball, you are still improving yourself and your physique and every day you are injured.

“You are improving your mentality as well.

“I’ll be watching who is playing in my position, who I’d be playing against and how the team are playing so when I do get integrated back into training games it’s like second nature.

“I know the way the team play, how they want to play and how the manager wants to do his things.

“It’s never ideal sitting on the sideline watching but I just want the team to win and be successful.

“Everybody loves going out and playing football but to be mentally tough and to deal with all these obstacles and hurdles that people throw at you, it’s the hardest part, but when you get to the other side it’s the most rewarding part.”

I must say that I do like his positive attitude, and he is still very young. If he can live up to the promise he showed before his injuries he could be an integral part of the Arsenal team for many many years in the future.

Stay safe everyone…