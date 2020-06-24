Kieran Tierney discusses how he and his teammates have reacted to losing to Brighton

Arsenal suffered a second consecutive loss at the weekend after Brighton came from a goal down to beat them 2-1.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been beaten 3-0 on their return to football by Manchester City last week, and Arsenal fans desperately wanted them to avoid losing to the Seagulls.

It has to be said that the club’s supporters didn’t take that loss well, and neither did the players according to Kieran Tierney.

The young Scot was speaking to Sky Sports about the game and he claimed that the result was obviously not what they had worked hard for and that the bus ride home was quite a quiet one.

However, he revealed that they have reacted well to that defeat in training and that they have a point to prove now which makes it important that they get the win that the fans deserve in their next game.

“Obviously it’s not the result we wanted or the result we had worked hard for, but it’s something we need to deal with,” Tierney told Sky Sports.

“The bus journey was quiet on the way home, but I think we’ve reacted well in training. We’ve got a point to prove and we need to go out there and get the results that the manager wants and the fans deserve.”

Arsenal will take on Southampton in their next game and Mikel Arteta has to hope that his players give a better account of themselves than they did on Saturday.