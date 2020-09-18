Kieran Tierney extends classy gesture to terminally ill teenager

Kieran Tierney has become one of the individuals to send a message to a Glasgow teenager that is suffering from a rare form of brain tumour.

Daniel Caplan, suffers from DMG (Diffuse Midline Glioma). Several celebrities have shown him support as he organises a charity match this weekend.

His illness has no known cure, but he hopes to start trying some treatments later in the year with other children who have been diagnosed with the same illness.

The match has been organised by his friends and family to be a £5 pay-per-view event with all monies going to the Just Giving page.

The game will take place at the Hamilton Accies stadium on Saturday with a 3 pm kick-off.

The Arsenal full-back joined his voice with that of the likes of Tyson Fury to urge people to get behind the game.

He said: “Hi, Daniel Caplan, it is Kieran Tierney here as quoted by the Daily Record.

“I just want to say you are in my hopes and prayers and I hope you are staying strong and positive always.

“Keep up the good fight and for the charity match that is going ahead this week, it is for a great cause and I hope everyone taking part has a great day.

“Take care.”

Tierney has emerged as one of the best players at Arsenal recently and he will hope to perform even better this season as Arsenal look to get back inside the top four.