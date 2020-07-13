Kieran Tierney gets his deserved recognition for an excellent June

One of the best signings of the Premier League this season has been Kieran Tierney, and as bold as that statement is, I can defend it anytime.

The Scotsman hasn’t played too many games for the Gunners this season, but he has been outstanding in the few games that he has played for us.

The defender didn’t play for us in the first few months that Mikel Arteta became our manager, but when he became fully fit, the Gunners have been enjoying some of the best displays from a left-back in recent memories.

He has been an ever-present in the team since the restart and although we played only a handful of games in the month of June, he has stood out from his peers and it is fitting that he has just been named the club’s player of the month for June (Arsenal.com).

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka also had an outstanding month of June, but fans voted Tierney as their player of the month after he starred in the four matches that we played that month.

He won the Man of the Match against Sheffield United in the FA Cup, and that would have contributed well to his vote count after he polled in 40 percent of the votes cast.