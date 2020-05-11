Kieran Tierney hails Mikel Arteta as he looks to repay his trust

Kieran Tierney has hailed Mikel Arteta’s managerial skills as he looks forward to a return to action and playing for the Spaniard.

Arteta was named Arsenal’s manager in December, but Tierney hasn’t featured under him yet because he was injured before the new manager came in.

He has been working his way back to full fitness, and he joined the Gunners at their training camp in Dubai earlier in the year.

He was speaking about his manager recently and the former Celtic star only had pleasant words to say about the Spaniard.

He hinted that he had been in the dressing room during games under Arteta even though he couldn’t play and hailed the boss for his understanding of the game.

He also claimed that he was impressed by what Arteta taught him during their one-on-one training sessions at their Dubai training camp.

Tierney said as quoted in the Sun: “I’ve seen all his video meetings, I’ve been in the meetings together as a team, before the games, after the games and just his analysis is amazing.

“In Dubai for the winter break I was doing some one-on-one work with him and that’s when I realised this is brilliant, I’m learning a lot in a rehab session.

“He knows what’s going to happen in a game and how it’s going to happen and what you should do, where you’re going to get pressed from and where your options should be.

“You should know where the left-mid is going to be and the centre-mid so you can just play in sync, everybody is using one brain and I think that’s perfect.

“Hopefully when I’m back fit I can get the chance to play and just build up fitness and confidence again.”

Tierney is a huge talent and you can take it to the bank that Arteta will be very keen to see him in action as soon as possible.