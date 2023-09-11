Kieran Tierney is buzzing to be reunited with Arsenal teammates

Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney is eagerly anticipating Scotland’s upcoming clash against England, which offers him the prospect of reuniting with some of his Arsenal comrades.

The Scottish defender departed the Emirates on loan to Real Sociedad during this transfer window, seeking more regular playing opportunities.

Tierney is currently relishing his footballing journey once more, enjoying guaranteed game time with Sociedad, and he is determined to maintain this momentum.

Despite the competition from Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, Tierney remains one of Scotland’s standout players and continues to feature prominently for the national team.

Expected to be in the starting lineup for the match against England, Tierney is enthusiastic about the chance to reconnect with his former Arsenal teammates.

He said, as quoted by Football Scotland:

“There are a few Arsenal boys in the England team and it will be good to see them again. We know how good they are They have started the season well and they are world class players .

“England are a tremendous team and go into every competition as one of the favourites. But we will go in against them confident. We will go in with belief as we do in every single game these days.

“We can score goals and try our best to keep clean sheets.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is a top player and his move away is one that some fans still question. However, the Scotsman is a player we are sure will do well at Sociedad and probably return to the Emirates as a much better professional or get a permanent transfer away from the Emirates.