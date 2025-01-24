Kieran Tierney is now on the verge of leaving the Gunners permanently.

Throughout this transfer window, no deal—whether incoming or outgoing—has seemed more likely than Kieran Tierney’s departure. The Scottish international had been tipped for a move in January ahead of his contract expiring in the summer. Several clubs expressed interest in the 27-year-old, but earlier in the window, it became clear that Celtic had emerged as firm favourites for his signature. The expectation was that he would rejoin his boyhood club this month. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, any move will now take place in the summer.

This delay isn’t due to a failure to reach an agreement but because Tierney is on the verge of signing a pre-contract agreement with Celtic. According to The Telegraph, he is now close to completing an emotional return to Scotland. With his contract set to expire in the summer, Tierney has been free to negotiate with other clubs ahead of a potential free transfer. Despite opportunities to play abroad or remain in the Premier League, the Scottish international has opted to return to his former club.

Six years after his £25m move to Arsenal, Kieran Tierney appears ready to resume his career in familiar surroundings. He never truly looked at home with the Gunners, so this move feels like a natural fit for him. Looking back on his Arsenal career, injuries and inconsistency were largely to blame for what turned out to be a rather underwhelming stint at the club.

As a fan favourite, Gooners will likely be happy for him. At least now he’ll have the chance to revive his career!

BENJAMIN KENNETH