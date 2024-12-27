Kieran Tierney is to be freed by Arsenal to begin talks about a possible return to Celtic

Arsenal have decided against a contract extension for Scottish defender.

It has been an open secret that Kieran Tierney’s time at the club is coming to an end, among the number of reasons for this it is perhaps his profile and injury record that is to blame. In his last appearance for the club, a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the League Cup, we got to see glimpses of the brilliance that actually led to our purchase of the Scottish international in 2019.

Regardless however, that wasn’t enough to convince the Gunners to extend his contract, not that it should have anyway. With his contract ending in the summer of 2025, the Athletic have reported the club’s stance on a contract extension. Indeed, the Gunners have decided against the activation of a one year extension in the player’s deal which means he has one foot out the club already.

Having been already informed of the club’s decision, Kieran Tierney can now sign a pre-contract agreement with non-English clubs from January the 1st which could pave the way for an emotional return for his boyhood club, Celtic. This move will be very likely considering sources have linked the pair in recent weeks.

His eventual departure next year will mark the end of a pretty unsuccessful six year spell with the Gunners. He has been ravaged by injuries during this time which is why, along with a profile mismatch with our style of play, he hasn’t managed to play a crucial role in our resurgence in recent seasons.

At 27 years of age, I’m sure he still has so much more to offer at the next club of his choice. For a player we once relied heavily on for chance creation (20/21) thanks to his crosses, we gooners will be wishing him all the very best for the rest of his career!

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

