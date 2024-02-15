Kieran Tierney loving life in Spain but is unclear on his Arsenal future

Kieran Tierney speaking on if he thinks he has a future in Red and White

Our Scottish 26-year-old Kieran Tierney is currently on loan from Arsenal at Real Sociedad until June this year and the defender is looking like he’s been enjoying life in Spain with consistent starts since his move to San Sebastian. The defender has got an assist in a game against Valencia and has been putting in consistent good performances for the Spanish side at Left Back.

The Scot has 2 years left on his contract at Arsenal and Is set to be back in London in the summer, but with our range of Left Backs at the club at this moment it’s a little hard to see where he will fit into things for the long term. Although he’s growing as a player and putting in good performances in Spain, I’m not too sure if he would walk back into this Arsenal side at the moment.

He was recently asked if he thinks he has a future at Arsenal; and has said this “‘It’s hard to say. I loved my time there and I still have two years on the contract. I am very grateful to Arsenal. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I am absolutely loving it here at Real Sociedad”.

“I feel I have adapted quite well and I hope I can return the faith the club have shown. This is a very, very talented squad with world-class players and so many have come from the academy. It’s an amazing story. Coming here was easier than going to London, and that’s not having a dig at Arsenal because they helped me massively”.

“Without the people at the club it would have been 10 times harder to adapt, but I was four years younger and moving from Scotland, it didn’t matter where I went, that was going to be the hardest part. It’s an amazing thing to go to play for Arsenal but you still have your hurdles to overcome”.

“Then a couple of months later Covid hits and you don’t get to see anyone for months. The people at Arsenal were all amazing.

The defender clearly feels happy at Real Sociedad and the club themselves have put a lot of faith in the defender since signing him and I’m not surprised he feels a bit happier there as his getting consistent minutes and starts for the club. Should we be thinking of moving him on in the summer or should we keep him around? I’m not sure.

With Tomiyasu looking likely to sign a new deal with the club, Zinchenko being a key part of the club and the leadership group and young Jakub Kiwior who has recently been getting his chance to shine and proving he can, it makes it hard for Tierney to force himself into the squad.

We obviously all love to see him doing well and be happy, even if it isn’t at Arsenal but I do think some big decisions will have to be made in the summer and he will be one of them.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…