Kieran Tierney may have played his last game as an Arsenal player

Kieran Tierney may not feature for Arsenal again after embarking on a loan spell with Real Sociedad this season.

Despite initially losing his first-team spot to Oleksandr Zinchenko, other players, not natural left-backs, have surpassed Tierney in the pecking order at Arsenal.

The move to Spain provides Tierney with an opportunity to showcase that he is still a top-quality player, but it might not be sufficient to secure another chance at Arsenal.

According to Football Insider, Mikel Arteta is reportedly concerned about Tierney’s injury proneness, deeming him unreliable for consistent selection. The report suggests that Arsenal intends to sell the defender upon his return if Real Sociedad does not make the move permanent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney was one of our favourite players before Mikel Arteta came to the club, and it is not hard to see why he is no longer in favour at the Emirates.

Unless he gets over his injury problems, he will still struggle to be a regular at another club.

If his loan spell at Sociedad goes to plan, several clubs will queue to add him to their group in the summer.

Otherwise, we will have to find a new home for him again, and it will not be easy to achieve that.

