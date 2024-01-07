Kieran Tierney may have played his last game as an Arsenal player

Kieran Tierney may not feature for Arsenal again after embarking on a loan spell with Real Sociedad this season.
Despite initially losing his first-team spot to Oleksandr Zinchenko, other players, not natural left-backs, have surpassed Tierney in the pecking order at Arsenal.
The move to Spain provides Tierney with an opportunity to showcase that he is still a top-quality player, but it might not be sufficient to secure another chance at Arsenal.
According to Football Insider, Mikel Arteta is reportedly concerned about Tierney’s injury proneness, deeming him unreliable for consistent selection. The report suggests that Arsenal intends to sell the defender upon his return if Real Sociedad does not make the move permanent.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tierney was one of our favourite players before Mikel Arteta came to the club, and it is not hard to see why he is no longer in favour at the Emirates.
Unless he gets over his injury problems, he will still struggle to be a regular at another club.
If his loan spell at Sociedad goes to plan, several clubs will queue to add him to their group in the summer.
Otherwise, we will have to find a new home for him again, and it will not be easy to achieve that.
Players will be sold before any players are brought. Nketiah has been told he can leave Arsenal if any club match Arsenal’s asking price of £50 million.
Not many strikers at his young age is capable of scoring a Hatrick of goals in the English Premier division.
Arsenal will not let him go for a penny less. A few teams at home and abroad have shown interest and would be willing to match the £50 million asking price. The problem is whether they will pay the whole sum up front, is another matter.
Arsenal have already made a net spend of Apx £130 million after total player comings and goings are calculated.
If they sell both Nketiah and Ramsdale for £50 million each that would mean their net spend would be reduced from £130 million to just £30 million. That would allow them to spend up to £170 million in the winter market and still be within FPP rules.
You would think the FFP committee would have their hands full dealing with the huge spending made by man city a couple of years ago and their false financial disclosures, plus the £500 million spent by Chelsea last year, which is more than 3 times the net spend of Arsenal.
Plus on paper Arsenal is a richer business than Chelsea or Man City if you take away the owners financial inputs. Therefore Arsenal are entitled to spend more according to the calculation of business sales and the guide line of FFP rules.
Seeing as Arsenal so far has spent a 3rd net spend of Man City and Chelsea, Arsenal’s lawyers will be encouraging Arsenal to spend a lot more as they have a lot of catching up to do to get anywhere near the spending of Chelsea and Man city. Let’s hope Arsenal spend big in the winter transfer market and get the likes of Gimenez for £60 million plus a versitile two footed Quality energetic Fullback.