Kieran Tierney may return to action sooner than first expected

Kieran Tierney joins full Arsenal training for the first time under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal has been boosted in the injury front as Kieran Tierney closes in on a first-team return.

The Scottish fullback injured his shoulder against West ham United late last year and he hasn’t turned out for Mikel Arteta yet.

He was scheduled to return to first-team action next month but he looks to be in a good way and he could return to action sooner rather than later.

Mirror Sport claims that the former Celtic man has been training with the Arsenal first team during their training camp in Dubai.

The Gunners have decided to use most of their winter break in a training camp in Dubai as Mikel Arteta continues to get used to his team.

The Spaniard is hoping to have more information about his team by the end of their two weeks break.

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic last summer after winning 11 trophies with his boyhood club. He is expected to be a big hit at the Emirates but injuries have curtailed his progress so far this season.

He is expected to be a key member of Arteta’s team when he becomes fully fit and the Spanish boss will be hoping that he can make a meaning contribution in their bid to finish the league season in a European position.

It would certainly be a huge lift for the team and fans if the young left-back returns ahead of schedule but it has to be acknowledged that Bukayo Saka has done a grand job stepping in to feel the void.