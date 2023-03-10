Kieran Tierney not short of admirers ahead of summer transfer window

West Ham don’t have any bad intentions against Arsenal but they appear to have selected Arsenal as the team to raid this summer.

According to reports, the Hammers are interested in Arsenal’s latest Premier League sensation, Reiss Nelson. Nelson could become a free agent in the summer, though it is thought that Arsenal will attempt to persuade him to remain. However, West Ham may confuse him by promising him plenty of playing time, which may be difficult to come by at Arsenal.

While we wait to see if Reiss Nelson will stay or leave for West Ham, the David Moyes-led club has reportedly named Kierney Tierney as their next transfer acquisition from Arsenal.

Tierney has lost his position in Arsenal’s starting lineup, and reports in recent weeks have linked him with a summer transfer away from the club.

Newcastle have been the team heavily linked with Tierney, but as of 90MIN, West Ham, among a host of other PL clubs, have firmly entered the race for his services. The publication writes, “Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is a confirmed admirer of Tierney, having previously worked with him at Celtic, while Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds are also believed to keeping tabs on his situation.”

Tierney is undeniably a wanted man, and these teams may be able to persuade him to join them by promising him plenty of playing time. One could argue that Arteta should consider Tierney’s future at Arsenal because he may be pushed to sell him in the summer, a deal that could see him boost one of his league competitors, which may not be a positive thing.

