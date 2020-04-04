Kieran Tierney on Gabriel Martinelli and the effect he had on the Scotsman in training

As the world of football has been forced to a standstill while we all battle to stop the spread of the coronavirus, players have been interacting with fans through social media.

A few days back, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on an Instagram Live with Kevin Prince Boateng when he managed to give a positive response to his Arsenal future.

This time, it was summer signing Kieran Tierney who entertained questions from fans and he was asked a number of wide-ranging questions.

The Scotsman joined Arsenal in the summer and he has continued to bed-in at the Emirates.

As part of the questions he answered on Reddit as cited by 101greatgoals he was asked which Arsenal player impressed him the most when he started training with the Gunners and he named Gabriel Martinelli.

The young Brazilian also joined in the summer and has broken into the Arsenal first-team despite having not played in a European top division before.

Tierney said of the attacker when asked:

“Who was the player you were most blown away by during your first few training sessions?”

“Gabriel Martinelli. When I first did a full training session with the team I was put up against him and the intensity of his play was honestly mind-blowing and I thought to myself: this is the standard I need to be at to play for Arsenal.”