Kieran Tierney reportedly edging towards a move to Italian giants

Kierney’s future at Arsenal is in doubt, as we previously reported. The Scotland International was Arsenal’s first choice before the arrival of Oleksander Zinchenko. Zinchenko’s undeniable contribution to Arteta’s project, on the other hand, has seen him eventually establish himself as Arteta’s first choice at left back.

Zinchenko’s ability to not only link up with the left wing through the lines, but also to drift inside and play through the midfield has seen him weaponize Arsenal whenever they play. Tierney also plays well through the lines, but Arsenal are better off with Zinchenko at the moment.

Tierney may leave Arsenal this summer due to a lack of playing time. James Benge, a CBS Sports journalist, has cast further doubt on Tierney’s future with his claim about how Ivan Fresneda’s move to Arsenal could affect the full-back position.

According to reports, Arsenal is interested in signing Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda before the winter transfer window closes. Benge claims that if this deal goes through, Arsenal may be able to let Tierney leave.

“There is this growing expectation at Arsenal right now that Kieran Tierney could move in the summer. I don’t think Arsenal would push him out the exit door, but now he’s not a guaranteed starter. I think if the right offer came in, all parties are kind of thinking this is something that might happen, not guaranteed,” said Benge as per TallkSport

“In that case, what you could see is Fresneda coming in to play alongside Ben White as the two right-backs, and then [Takehiro] Tomiyasu actually basically becomes the back-up left-back, it’s a role he’s played quite a bit for Arteta.”

“It wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal were willing to do the same thing as Dortmund and loan Fresneda back. Tierney wins his Premier League medal maybe and moves on.”

So, where does Tierney go if he leaves Arsenal? According to Tuttomercatoweb, he could be on his way to Juventus.

According to reports, the Serie A giants are keeping a close eye on Tierney’s situation at Arsenal and see him as a long-term replacement for Alex Sandro.

With all that has been speculated in recent days, what do you think Tierney’s future at Arsenal holds?

Sam P

