Kieran Tierney reveals what Arsenal works on most of the time in training

Arsenal has been doing a lot of tactical work in training Kieran Tierney has revealed as the Gunners continue to struggle since the restart of the league season.

Mikel Arteta’s side has lost their first two games since the return of football, and some may be wondering if Arteta has gotten it wrong with his style.

The Gunners had made giant strides before the suspension of the Premier League season, but much of the gains of that time seem to have gone now with the team looking to get their first points since the restart.

Tierney, however, believes that with time the result will start to come as they have been doing the right things in training.

He claimed that the training is quite focused on tactics and getting the process right, which is going to take time.

“Every day in training you know you’re going there to work,” Tierney told Sky Sports.

“There are times for a laugh and a joke – Mikel loves that as well – but when we’re working, we’re working. It’s a lot of tactical stuff as well, and that’s going to help us all get an understanding of how he wants us to play.

“I’ve said before, something like that is not going to just work straight away, it’s going to be a process, but there is light at the end of the tunnel and we need to stay focused on that. There are going to be bad results and bad games, but as a team we need to keep the confidence, stick together and kick on again.”