Kieran Tierney sends warning to Bukayo Saka ahead of his return from injury

Kieran Tierney has claimed that he is ready to fight his place as Arsenal’s first-choice left-back

The left-back has struggled with injuries in his first season as an Arsenal player and he is yet to play under Mikel Arteta.

In his absence, Arsenal turned to Sead Kolasinac as their left-back, but the Bosnian also had his injury issues and the Gunners were forced to convert Bukayo Saka to a left-back.

Saka is normally a wide player but the teenager has started as a left-back in 11 of Arsenal’s last 12 games.

Saka seems to have made that spot his as Arteta rebuilds the Gunners, but Tierney who should be fit to start after the break claims that he has been preparing for competition for places despite being injured.

He added that he has been watching who has been filling out in his absence and he knows what the manager wants from that position.

He told SPORTbible of his recovery from injury as quoted by the Express: “There is always ways you can improve yourself although it’s not on the pitch or with the ball, you are still improving yourself and your physique and every day you are injured.

“You are improving your mentality as well.

“I’ll be watching who is playing in my position, who I’d be playing against and how the team are playing so when I do get integrated back into training games it’s like second nature.

“I know the way the team play, how they want to play and how the manager wants to do his things.

“It’s never ideal sitting on the sideline watching but I just want the team to win and be successful.

“Everybody loves going out and playing football but to be mentally tough and to deal with all these obstacles and hurdles that people throw at you, it’s the hardest part but when you get to the other side it’s the most rewarding part.”

There is nothing wrong with healthy competition for places and it makes a change for Arsenal that there are two high-quality players fighting over one position.