Does It Make Sense That Kieran Tierney Is Going On A Loan Move to Real Sociedad?

In a surprising turn of events, Kieran Tierney, the Scottish international and Arsenal’s left-back, is reportedly on the verge of embarking on a loan journey to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad. Speculation about Tierney’s future has been rife in recent weeks, with rumours of a potential exit from Arsenal. The latest reports suggest that the player, who used to be touted as a future Arsenal captain, has agreed to a temporary departure from the Premier League club, with a medical scheduled in the near future.

Tierney’s absence from Arsenal’s last two Premier League matchdays has fueled speculations that his time at the Emirates might be coming to an end. While the defender had been linked with moves to various clubs, including Newcastle United and Celtic, it appears that Real Sociedad has emerged as the unexpected frontrunner for his signature.

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the situation, confirming that a verbal agreement has been reached between Arsenal and Real Sociedad for a season-long loan. While the deal does not include an option for Real Sociedad to purchase Tierney permanently, the Basque club has committed to covering his wages until the end of the loan term.

Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Arsenal on loan deal — no buy option clause 🚨⚪️🔵 #AFC Tierney has accepted, medical being scheduled after clubs exchange all documents. Salary will be covered until June. pic.twitter.com/PhLceN4Sk2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2023

This unexpected development highlights the fluid nature of the football transfer market. Tierney, who made a name for himself during his time at Celtic before joining Arsenal, is now set to embrace a new challenge in Spain’s top flight. His technical prowess, defensive solidity, and marauding runs down the flank are attributes that are likely to add depth and dynamism to Real Sociedad’s squad.

Although the move does not entail a potential permanent transfer, Arsenal will secure a loan fee from Real Sociedad, while the La Liga side will bolster their squad with a talented and versatile player who will hopefully regain his previous great form with a regular starting spot.

As Tierney prepares for his medical in Spain, Arsenal fans are left to ponder how this surprising loan deal will unfold over the course of the upcoming season.

It certainly has been apparent for some time that Tierney has not been part of Arteta’s plans, but I just can’t understand why he wasn’t simply sold rather than sent on loan. Does this make any sense to you?

