Kieran Tierney’s ex teammate reveals how he was as a teenage player

Kieran Tierney always looked like a player that would become a global star right from his days in the youth teams he played for, according to his former youth teammate, Colin McCabe.

The Scotsman joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer and he has become one of the club’s most important players.

Injuries disrupted his first season in England, but when he has been fit he has shown his qualities, which is better than a majority of his teammates.

He played a key role as Arsenal became a better team after the Premier League restart, and they also ended the season with an FA Cup trophy.

Tierney won numerous other trophies at Celtic including back-to-back league and cup titles and McCabe has revealed that a younger Tierney always looked like he was heading for the top.

The first time I saw him was the Hibernia Cup in Dublin,” McCabe told the Irish Sun. “I was on trial with Celtic and you could see he had something about him.

“His attitude and dedication were spot on and he had ridiculous talent to go with it. He always had a smile on his face and was always willing to do the extra bit. Arsenal is my club so I’m happy for him.”