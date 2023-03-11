Kim Little aiming for Arsenal Women to regain their dominance over Chelsea and the WSL

What is a reasonable target for the Arsenal women in the Women’s Super League this season? To win the WSL or to finish in the WSL top 3 and qualify for Champions League football next season.

Well, with 27 points still to play for Arsenal, they can still change their fortunes and go ahead and lift the WSL title, but that would be too much to ask, as to do so they will have to win all their remaining games and hope United and Chelsea Women turn a corner and go on to falter at some point in the campaign

So with lifting the WSL title challenging in a way, can finishing in the top 3 be what Arsenal need to make sure they do? Certainly yes. If Jonas Eidevall and his girls just perform at their best, as seen in their last two wins, then they can be trouble for Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea, making them uncomfortable and displacing one of them in the first 3 slots in the WSL top 3.

Arsenal skipper Kim Little, in conversation with Forbes, recently admitted that if they can perform at their best then they can regain their rightful place as England’s dominant club, saying, “Obviously, Chelsea have been dominant for the last number of years. We haven’t picked up a trophy. That’s not without will and want, we obviously want that as players and as a club. We need to continue to keep aiming for that and taking the right steps to getting back to that position we have been before as a club.”

“That feeling where you are playing, you feel dominant and really confident, and obviously that’s a place maybe Chelsea are over us right now, but we believe we have a really capable squad of high quality, and when we’re at the top of our game, we can compete and win these trophies.”

I believe that in all 3 games against Chelsea this season including the Conti Cup Final of course, the Gooner Women have certainly proved that they have the ability and confidence to compete with the very best teams in the WSL, and once they get Beth Mead and Viv Miedema back in the tea, they will be even more formidable next season and can regain their dominance once again.

What do you think?

Michelle Maxwell

