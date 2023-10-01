Kim Little excited to captain Arsenal Women to WSL glory this season by Michelle

According to our Arsenal Women captain Kim Little, speaking to the Evening Standard ahead of the start of the 2023–24 WSL season this weekend, the stronger squad we have this time, as well as the disappointment of being eliminated in the Round 1 Champions League Qualifiers by Paris FC, will motivate our Gunners to have a successful run in the 2023–24 campaign.

Concerning the Champions League elimination and how we failed to qualify, she said, “It hurt a lot.”

“It is something that I hope motivates and drive us to not be in that position again.

“We didn’t have too much preparation time, and it felt like it came around really quickly and really intensely. That’s part of our job—to be able to cope with that—but we weren’t able to.

“We can’t dwell on it too much, because that will hold us back. We have to use it as motivation.”

That being said, Little believes we have a more potent squad than last season to be competitive. Forwards Alessia Russo and Cloe Lacasse, midfielder Kyra Cooney-Cross, and defenders Laia Codina and Amanda Ilestedt joined in the summer.

Although the other four will have an impact on our season, Little chose Russo as the one to watch, revealing what the team expects from their new striker.

“She is a great character and obviously such a great footballer as well,” said Little. “She has shown that at United over the last few years and with England.

“She adds another element to our game as the No9, so I think we have got that variety in that area now, which makes us almost harder to play against it. We can change it whenever we want.”

Little is excited about the squad depth our Gunner women now have, implying that we’re now weaponized and stronger like other successful teams.

“Domestically, our aim is to win every trophy, and we will try and do everything we can to reach that,” said the former Scotland international. “I think the quality we have in the team now and the depth, there is no reason why we shouldn’t.

“You can see what squad depth and quality bring; it just adds an extra element of continuity and being able to stay in that high level.

“It allows you to be able to make changes or subs. You are able to bring on the same level of quality onto the pitch.

“I think you have seen that with Lyon, Chelsea over the last few years. I think you have seen it with Manchester City in the men’s game. I think it is really important.”

Our Arsenal women play their first two games of the season at the Emirates. As for that, Little said, “I think we can really use that to our advantage.

“To have that many people supporting us, willing us on, and wanting us to win is pretty unique in the women’s game right now.

“I think it is something we can definitely use to our advantage, and we can’t wait to play there for these first two home games. It will be special.”