Kim Little explains why it is “fun and exciting” to be part of the Arsenal Women team

32-year-old Kim Little has seen it all in her long career; other than playing for our Arsenal, she’s also played for Reign Women in the NWSL and Melbourne City Women in the Australian League.

Recently, the Scotland international had a lot to say in an open chat with Arsenal.com. What caught my attention in her revelations, however, was her explanation of what she considers to be the essence of a team.

For her, a team is defined by its players personalities and how they connect with the styles on the field, something she believes Arsenal women have developed. She also believes that players must be allowed to be themselves and to bring their various strengths together in order for the team to flourish.

“I think it’s variety, both in terms of characters in the dressing room and player styles on the pitch, and then the ability to connect those two dynamics. That has definitely developed as we’ve all spent time together,” said Kim when asked: “What do you think is the most important ingredient of a team?”

“We have people who are more vocal and extroverted, alongside those who are calm and bring a different kind of energy. Having that blend is so important for high performance and a really good recipe for success, but it also allows everyone to feel comfortable to be who they are.

“With our midfield this year, especially if you look at each player individually, we all bring really different elements to the game.

“There’s a real breadth of experience with players from different countries and at different stages of their careers. It can be such a powerful tool to learn, progress, and be successful now, while also building for the future. It’s honestly so fun and exciting to have that.”

The Arsenal women’s team has come a long way. They have won our hearts, game after game. We have shown our support by packing the Emirates and Meadow Park every time they play. Hopefully, given how great a squad our Arsenal women have, they will surely compete this season with a title that has eluded us since 2019.

Michelle Maxwell

