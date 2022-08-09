Kim Little rejoins Arsenal ahead of the 22/23 season kickoff

Arsenal’s Kim Little will rejoin the club in time for the 2022-23 campaign by Michelle

Kim Little played her last game for OL Reign last night. She provided an assist, of course. See you soon, captain ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rXZ04s5Jn9 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 8, 2022

The former Scotland international represented OL Reign from 2014-16. She returned to Arsenal in 2017 to present. In May 2017, Little sustained a rupture to her cruciate ligament during training with Arsenal, missing the better part of the season. On 14 March 2018, in the FA WSL Continental Tyres Cup final, Arsenal defeated Manchester City 1–0 to claim their fifth title.

Little suffered a fracture to a fibula during a 5–0 win against Chelsea in October 2018. The match officials were criticised for failing to send off Chelsea’s Drew Spence, whose “heavy tackle” had injured Little. It was estimated that the injury would prevent her from playing for 10 weeks. Arsenal won the 2018–19 Super League, their first league championship in seven years.

Little signed a new contract with Arsenal in August 2019. She underwent surgery on an injured foot in February 2020.

Midfielder Little returned to former club OL Reign on a short-term loan in June 2022, until the start of Arsenal’s Women’s Super League campaign.

Little, 31, played her last game for the Seattle-based side on 7th August, and is returning on 15th August.

“Kim will go down in history as one of the best players to ever play in the National Women’s Soccer League,” said OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey.

“To have the chance to work with her again is exciting,

“This is a unique opportunity for us and one that we felt could be a huge impact on our squad in a crazy summer schedule.

“Kim’s ability and experience will be crucial for us to push our performances forward and help continue the growth of our young squad.”

