Kim Little rues Arsenal Women’s missed chances against Everton

The Arsenal women’s game against Everton was unlikely to add or subtract anything from the Gunner women’s season, but Arsenal’s failure to win was still unexpected.

In matches against Everton, Arsenal had won 17 games in a row prior to Sunday’s tie, so victory was practically certain. Unfortunately, such was not the case. Everton scored late to equalize Arsenal’s 1-0 narrow lead, bringing the game to a 1-1 draw.

Fans who watched the game could see that Arsenal’s inefficiency had cost them the victory yet again. If they had been clinical, they could have won that game with a few goals.

After the game, Kim Little expressed her disappointment at not winning. She expressed her unhappiness with their lack of clinical play and how sad it was to concede during injury time when they were unable to respond.

The Arsenal skipper said: “We always go into every game and want three points so it’s disappointing to concede that late in the game. We had opportunities to score in the first and second half to put it further ahead which we didn’t do. We’re disappointed with that.”

Our Arsenal women’s team will next face Manchester City and Brighton. For pride’s sake, we hope our Gunners surprise the Citizens next weekend. As for the Brighton clash, every Gooner expects nothing less than a victory and a hope that Eidevall can find the key to Arsenal scoring more clinically next season.

