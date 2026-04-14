Jakub Kiwior could return to Arsenal at the end of the season as a title winner, having played an important role during his loan spell at FC Porto. The defender has become a key figure in their push for the league title and has delivered consistently strong performances since his arrival.

His impact has been significant, and there is a growing expectation that FC Porto will look to secure his services permanently. Kiwior, who previously served as a reliable backup option at Arsenal, has embraced a more prominent role in Portugal and continues to impress with his development.

Loan Performances Across Europe

According to Arsenal Media, Kiwior contributed to FC Porto’s 3-1 victory over Estoril, a result that has moved them closer to securing the league crown. His involvement in such crucial matches highlights his importance to the team during this decisive stage of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Reiss Nelson featured as a half-time substitute for Brentford in their entertaining 2-2 draw against Everton. His introduction added attacking energy and helped his side maintain a strong offensive presence throughout the second half.

Mixed Fortunes for Arsenal Players

It was, however, a more difficult outing for Fabio Vieira, who played the full match as Hamburg suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against Stuttgart. The result marked a disappointing moment in what has otherwise been a period of valuable experience for the midfielder.

In France, Olympique Marseille returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Metz. Despite the positive result, Ethan Nwaneri remained on the bench for the duration of the match. While his absence from the pitch may raise questions, there is still confidence in his ability, particularly given that the current manager values his contribution.

Overall, the weekend produced a mixture of outcomes for Arsenal’s players across Europe. While some continue to thrive and push for silverware, others will be looking to respond strongly in their upcoming fixtures and regain momentum as the season progresses.