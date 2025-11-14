Kiwior opens up on when he told Mikel Arteta that he wanted to leave on loan

Jakub Kiwior departed Arsenal on loan during the most recent transfer window, and the defender has now spoken candidly about the moment he first approached Mikel Arteta regarding the possibility of leaving temporarily. Although he was not a regular starter at the Emirates, Kiwior remained a player whom Arteta trusted deeply. Whenever either Gabriel or William Saliba was unavailable, the manager consistently turned to him, and the defender repeatedly delivered reliable performances.

Kiwior’s Importance to Arsenal and His Loan Decision

This dependability explains why Arsenal were initially reluctant to sanction his departure, particularly given that Jurrien Timber and Ben White were also capable of playing in his position. Nevertheless, Kiwior’s desire for more consistent playing time became increasingly clear. While he valued his role within the squad, the lack of regular minutes eventually led him to believe that a loan was necessary for his development.

Since joining FC Porto, Kiwior has maintained strong form, benefiting from the continuity he was seeking. Arsenal, however, were unwilling to allow him to leave without ensuring adequate cover in defence. This resulted in the arrival of Piero Hincapie, whose signing created the conditions for Kiwior’s temporary exit. There is a real possibility that Kiwior would have remained an Arsenal player this season had he not proactively approached the club and expressed his wish to go out on loan.

In an interview with Łączy Nas Piłka, Kiwior reflected on his situation, explaining, “As for Arsenal and Porto, league wise, it might seem like a step back, but club wise, it’s absolutely not. At Porto, I have what I lacked in London, regular playing time. I feel great here.” His comments underline the importance he places on consistent minutes, something he struggled to secure in north London despite Arteta’s high regard for him.

Honest Conversation with Arteta

The defender went on to describe the moment he raised the issue with the Arsenal manager, stating, “The earlier conversation, when I asked for the loan, was more difficult. I’d never done this before, but I felt the time had come to speak with him face to face. He understood me and supported me.”

His remarks highlight both the professionalism and mutual respect that shaped the discussion. Kiwior’s willingness to address the situation directly, combined with Arteta’s understanding response, ultimately paved the way for a move designed to benefit the player’s long-term development.

