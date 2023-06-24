Arsenal News Latest News

Kiwior reveals he rejected a Premier League rival to sign for Arsenal

Jakub Kiwior has disclosed that West Ham had approached him prior to his move to Arsenal in January.

The Polish international impressed during the World Cup, which caught the attention of Arsenal, leading to his inclusion in their squad following the tournament.

While the transfer surprised some Arsenal fans, it appears that the club had conducted thorough research before bringing him on board.

Nevertheless, it seems that Kiwior had the opportunity to join the Premier League earlier if he had accepted a proposal from West Ham prior to his move to Arsenal.

The ex-Spezia man made this revelation in a recent interview. He said via Sport Witness:

“I had an offer from West Ham United before, which I turned down. They weren’t on the table, but they showed up. Then Arsenal came along and that was something special for me.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior was a fine player in Italy before we added him to our squad, so it is not a surprise that West Ham had wanted to add him to their team earlier.

Thankfully, he did not join them and we now look forward to getting more value from him from next season, which will be his first full campaign on our books.

