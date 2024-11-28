Kiwior
Kiwior reveals his mindet as he faces an uncertain Arsenal future

Jakub Kiwior is currently experiencing one of the most challenging periods of his career at Arsenal, as he finds himself out of favour under manager Mikel Arteta. Despite his undeniable talent, the 24-year-old Polish defender has struggled to secure regular game time, with Arsenal’s squad boasting some of the best defensive options in Europe. Arteta’s preference for other players has left Kiwior on the sidelines more often than not this season.

At 24, Kiwior is at a stage in his career where regular minutes are crucial for his development. However, this is not the first obstacle he has faced in his football journey. The young defender began his career in Poland before moving abroad at a very early age. His path to the Emirates took him through Belgium, Poland, Slovakia, and Italy, where he steadily built a reputation as a promising defender capable of excelling at the highest level.

In a recent interview with Arsenal Media, Kiwior reflected on the resilience and focus that have defined his journey. Speaking about his mindset, he said, “I think it’s because I left Poland very early. I left at under-16s to play in Belgium, and I knew that there was only one direction to go – to improve and get better – so I put everything into making that happen.” His determination and positivity are clear, even as he navigates this difficult phase at Arsenal.

While Kiwior’s current situation is far from ideal, he remains a valuable squad member. Injuries and rotations over a long season could open opportunities for him to showcase his abilities. If he stays until the end of the season, he will provide critical cover and depth in case of injuries to those ahead of him in the pecking order. Kiwior’s journey and attitude suggest he has the resilience to overcome this challenge and prove his worth to Arsenal.

