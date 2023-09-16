Kiwior sends a message to Arteta about his best position

Jakub Kiwior has conveyed a message to Mikel Arteta regarding his preferred position within the team as the manager tinkers with his lineup selections.

Arsenal has implemented alterations to their system this season, and injuries have necessitated some adjustments. Kiwior, originally recruited as a centre-back, has been deployed at left-back in at least one match during the current campaign.

Kiwior’s versatility has proven to be beneficial for the team, offering more options and opportunities for players to feature. While he has adapted well to playing wherever his manager assigns him, he recently shared insights into his favoured position within the team during a recent interview.

“I still think that my favourite position is centre-back,” Kiwior told Sky Sports as quoted by Football London.

“However, it’s the coach who decides where I will play before the match, I know that.

“So now it’s not that important for me where I play, it’s the coach who decides. We have excellent players here, the competition is very high. I am happy that I am able to compete with such good players and even if I’m not selected to go in the starting line-up, I’m trying my best. I’m happy. I don’t perceive that as something bad.”

As a team, every player should be prepared to serve wherever he is asked to do so because the team is more important than the individual.

Kiwior will get chances in defence if he proves to be better than the players above him on the pecking order.

For now, he needs to focus more on working harder in training and proving he deserves a chance.

