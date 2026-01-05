Kiwior shines again, should Arsenal consider bringing him back?

Jakub Kiwior left Arsenal on loan to join FC Porto during the most recent transfer window, and the defender has enjoyed an impressive run of form since making the move. His performances in Portugal have highlighted his quality and raised questions about his long-term future, particularly given his continued development away from north London.

Arsenal originally signed Kiwior after he established himself as one of the standout defenders in Italy. At the Emirates, however, his opportunities were limited due to the strong partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba. Despite the lack of regular starts, Kiwior remained professional and delivered assured performances whenever he was called upon, demonstrating reliability and composure under pressure.

Strong Competition at Arsenal

During the summer, Kiwior requested a move in search of consistent playing time. Arsenal agreed to his departure after strengthening their defensive options further by signing Piero Hincapie, who has made an immediate and positive impact. Alongside Gabriel and Saliba, Arsenal now boast a deep and competitive defensive unit, one that the club are rightly proud of given their strong collective performances this season.

Additional reinforcements have also arrived, with Cristhian Mosquera joining to further enhance squad depth. These signings reflect Arsenal’s strategy of building a robust and versatile defence capable of competing across multiple competitions. While this depth has benefited the team, it has also reduced the likelihood of regular minutes for players outside the core group.

Impressive Impact at FC Porto

At Porto, Kiwior has flourished. He has quickly become a commanding presence at the back and appears well placed to help guide the club towards a league title in his first season there. His influence has been evident in Porto’s defensive solidity, with clean sheets playing a key role in their campaign.

As revealed by Arsenal Media, Kiwior was outstanding once again as Porto recorded victories over AFS and Sant Clara to maintain their position at the top of the table. Porto kept clean sheets in both matches, and their defensive record now stands at just four goals conceded in 16 league games. Kiwior’s dominance against opposing attackers has been central to that success, underlining his continued growth and raising debate over whether Arsenal should consider reintegrating him in the future.