Jurgen Klopp admits facing Arsenal is “the most tricky draw you can get”

The match between Arsenal and Liverpool is one that most football fans will want to watch this weekend in the round of 32 of the FA Cup.

Given that both teams will want to maintain their dignity as top clubs, the game is expected to be tight.

Liverpool will be without their star player, Mohammed Salah, but Jurgen Klopp has sent a warning to Arsenal, insinuating they should be worried as they are going to face a strong Liverpool team. The German coach wants to win the FA Cup, and he knows he has to beat Arsenal to do it.

“It is probably the most tricky draw you can get,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference, as per the BBC. “It will be a tough one, but the game here was a good one, so let’s hope that we can show a good performance there as well.

“I don’t know if Arsenal is a game to rotate. I don’t know if we have 100% the opportunity to do it. It’s not as if we have the biggest squad available.

“We have players available, and we can line the team up 100%. A good team, and I think that is what we will do. If that looks then afterwards like rotation, then I don’t know that.

“Three days later we have another game; that is true. But we can think about that game when the [FA Cup tie] is over. That is what we do usually. Both have the same importance; there is nothing in between. We want to win these games; we want to go to the final, but we want to go to the next round as well.”

Mikel Arteta’s project has progressed to the stage where he must begin winning trophies to demonstrate progress. Even without the anticipated winter additions, the Arsenal group is capable of defeating any team thrown their way. This time, Liverpool stands between them and the next round of the FA Cup.

Mikel Arteta has previously led Arsenal to an FA Cup victory in his first months in command, and I don’t see why he can’t do it again this time. Imagine Arsenal winning both the FA Cup and the Premier League, it would be the ideal way to signal the end of Manchester City’s reign over English football.

Sam P

