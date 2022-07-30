Jurgen Klopp admitted that he is expecting a ‘tough season for all of us’ after learning of Arsenal’s 6-0 victory today.

The Gunners earned a resounding win over Sevilla today in the Emirates Cup, capping off a fine pre-season including other big wins over Chelsea also, and appear in great shape heading into the new campaign after a successful transfer window.

Rivals Tottenham are likely to be in a confident mood also as they look to build on Antonio Conte’s fine start at the helm, while both Chelsea and Manchester City can never be written off either.

Klopp spoke to reporters on ITV ahead of today’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City to admit that he is expecting the upcoming campaign to be ‘tough’ on us all.

“Arsenal, I only saw the result, pretty impassive today,” he told reporters ahead of today’s kick-off. “6-0 against Sevilla. I don’t think that has ever happened to Sevilla, to be honest.

“Chelsea will come, Tottenham have improved a lot, so it is going to be a tough, tough season for all of us.”

We have every reason to feel positive about what is to come this season, while Chelsea appear most at risk of losing their top-four spot. Liverpool are unlikely to be dropping out if their performance today is anything to go by.

Could this be the toughest top four race for some time?

Patrick