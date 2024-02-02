Klopp admits Liverpool are “quite knackered” ahead of Arsenal clash

Jurgen Klopp has just made some claims that Mikel Arteta and his team would love to hear. The Liverpool manager, speaking after his side hammered Chelsea 4-1, noticed how exhausted his players were following the struggle with the Blues, but he expects they can recuperate and be ready for a major game with the Gunners, who will have one more day to relax.

Klopp said via the Liverpool website, “The next game is coming in four days, and I have no idea who can play again because they looked quite knackered when I had a look in the dressing room!”

“The next massive game is coming up already, at Arsenal, and let’s recover and go again.”

Arsenal appear to have recaptured their Premier League form, with two wins in two games following a difficult time in December in which they lost three league games. The hope is that this fine run will motivate them to defeat the Reds in front of our fans at the Emirates.

Liverpool has been on the upswing this season, currently leading the league and five points clear of Arsenal.

The Gunners have failed to beat the Reds this season, drawing 1-1 at Anfield in their first leg PL encounter (which some argue Arsenal should have won if they had been clinical) and losing 2-0 in the FA Cup in early January. They can make amends on Sunday by beating them and narrowing the margin to two points.

COYG!

Sam P

