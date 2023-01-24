Klopp and Ten Hag are also raving about Arteta’s Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has won our hearts; it seems like a lifetime ago that Gooners chanted “Arteta must go,” and the Spaniard begged them to trust the process.

Everyone now believes in Arteta’s project, whether he wins or loses, because many have seen the promised land to which the Arsenal manager is taking them.

Interestingly, even Premier League coaches are praising Arteta’s work at Arsenal, as Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp admitted in his press conference on Friday (for the Chelsea game that ended in a 0-0 draw).

“That’s the biggest problem. Honestly, Arsenal deserves where they are at the moment. They play outstanding football, top, top, top,” Klopp said. Other than Klopp, Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has also poured praise on Arteta’s work at Arsenal, naming him as one of the best PL coaches, if not the best coach. “I think in the Premier League, there are many incredible managers in this moment,” said Erik Ten Hag in an interview with Football Daily.

“He is definitely one of them, but what he is doing in this moment, he is the best of them.

“It’s a really big performance; it’s really huge what he’s doing in this moment.

“He is managing his team so they are so consistent, the most consistent team in the Premier League at this moment, playing incredibly good football.”

True to Ten Hag’s words, Arsenal is the most consistent team; their 13-game unbeaten streak speaks for itself. Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Manchester United was not only sweet retribution for their earlier season loss to Manchester United, but it also proved Arsenal sceptics wrong.

All Arsenal fans know this season is for winning; the results speak for themselves.

