Klopp confirms key Liverpool star will return before Arsenal clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara will return in time for Liverpool to take on Arsenal in just over two weeks time.

The midfielder was named to start the weekend’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday, only to have to be withdrawn through injury after the warm-up.

Yesterday it was speculated that he could well be missing for around four weeks depending on the severity of the strain, but Jurgen Klopp insists that he will return to action no later than the clash with Brighton on March 12.

“He’s fine again but not fit again,” Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup clash with Norwich. Like always, you don’t know [how long he will be out] exactly. Weekend not sure, maybe Milan, after that definitely.”

The Brazilian has overcome a slow start at Anfield to earn a key role in the Merseyside club’s side, and represents vast experience of playing at the top level, and will no doubt be a boost to them when they come the Emirates in two weeks.

We have two league matches to contend with before that big match however, and we will hopefully be brimming with confidence on the back of a potential five-match winning streak.

