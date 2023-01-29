Klopp hails Arteta and admits Arsenal is now in the top four to stay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been impressed by the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal as the Gunners become the best club in England.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main clubs in England in the last few seasons, but Arsenal is changing things.

The Gunners have been incredibly consistent and Klopp believes it is this consistency that sets them apart from the others.

He said via Manchester Evening News:

“Arsenal are a sensational team. Mikel had time pretty much with just a little bit of European football in the last few years and he is doing an outstanding job.

“They will not go away easily and say ‘we had a year, thank you very much. United is in a really good moment, whatever happens there they will not stop investing and improving.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been very determined and consistent this season, which is the reason we remain in a good position on the league table.

We can win this league, but whatever we have achieved so far does not count and we must maintain our level of performance for the rest of the term.

However, in recent games against Tottenham and Manchester United, the boys showed they truly have the mindset of winners and it fills us with confidence that this is a special season.

