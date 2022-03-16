Klopp calls Arsenal “exciting” ahead of huge Liverpool clash

Arsenal host Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, knowing that a win would certainly send out a statement to their top four rivals.

The Gunners currently sit fourth, a point ahead of Man Utd and three ahead of sixth-placed West Ham, while also having three games in hand.

Mikel Arteta’s team has been one of the most consistent in Europe, since their embarrassing start to the Premier League campaign, when they lost three games in a row.

5+ – Arsenal (5) vs Liverpool (8) on Wednesday night will be the first Premier League match between two sides on 5+ game winning runs in the competition since Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal in April 2009. Throwback. pic.twitter.com/6r2oA2ZDCt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 13, 2022

Liverpool manager Klopp has clearly been impressed with Arsenal’s upturn in form. The German tactician said, “They have a clear structure, clear idea, properly tuned, possession-based, young, full of talent and joy.

“If you go through the line-up there’s an experienced striker and then three very exciting young boys and then a bit more experience in the double six and then a pretty inexperienced backline and a young goalkeeper.”

The former Dortmund boss continued, “Other teams will not like it because it’s another big name back on track but that’s how it looks. There are similarities [to us], you can say it like this, they’re a massive club and qualification for European football in the last few years is not exactly how they wanted it.”

Arsenal are most in-form team in the whole of Europe at this moment in time… Up next? Liverpool… BRING. IT. ON. #afc pic.twitter.com/I5VUqmg3Mz — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) March 15, 2022

“If they get Champions League this year, it will feel as good [as it did] for us the first time. A step in the right direction, an exciting team.”

A manager praising the team he’s about to face is a common tradition in football. But nobody can belittle the progress the North London outfit have made, since the latter years of Arsene Wenger’s era.

Arteta has finally got them playing a certain way. A way that is attracting the eyeballs of rival football fans. A way that is inspiring the Arsenal fans.

Maybe, just maybe, Arsenal have an appropriate adjective that describes them that seems nice to hear. And it’s not awful, mentally weak or naïve. It’s exciting.

Yash Bisht