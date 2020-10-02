Klopp reveals the one Arsenal player that frustrated Liverpool

One player stood out yesterday as Arsenal beat Liverpool for the third time in the last four head to heads between the teams, on penalties.

The Gunners had lost to the Reds 3-1 on Monday in the Premier League and they were drawn to face Jurgen Klopp’s juggernaut in the Carabao Cup yesterday.

Both teams made many changes to their side as they rested their top players, but Liverpool started the likes of Virgil van Dijk and James Milner, while Arsenal started the likes of Granit Xhaka and Bernd Leno.

It was the German who was arguably the Man of the Match as he pulled off a series of amazing saves to deny the Reds in normal time and then in the penalty shootout.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp admitted that the goalkeeper’s saves were the reason his team were eliminated from the competition after that match.

“I told [Leno] after the game, I was not too happy [about his saves!],” Klopp said as quoted by HITC.

“I wish that we scored but I wanted to see that we create. There were a lot of moments in the game it just didn’t work out tonight and that is OK.”

Leno’s performance also proved that Arsenal made the right choice to stick with him and sell Emiliano Martinez.